Space

Supplies, science launch to space station from Kennedy Space Center

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission for NASA launches from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brandon Moser/WMFE
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission for NASA launches from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brandon Moser/WMFE

More than 4,700 pounds of cargo launched Thursday evening from Kennedy Space Center on a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Along with supplies for the orbiting astronauts, SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon capsule will also contain a variety of scientific research and technology for study at the station.

AdventHealth’s Translational Research Center in Orlando is participating in one of those studies, which is sending human cells to space, aiming to better understand immune function and aging.

Other experiments include a student-run experiment to detect water-borne pathogens on the space station, a testing of a space-based laundry detergent, and looking at how fabrics that may one day be used for spacesuits perform in the harsh conditions of space. All of which could help astronauts travel farther and longer in space.

The capsule is launching on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, now the 25th resupply mission by the private company.

The capsule will dock autonomously to the station Saturday morning. It will spend about a month attached to the orbiting lab before returning back to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
