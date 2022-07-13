© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Rep. Smith will share his experience getting the meningitis shot online as cases rise

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
Photo: Carlos Guillermo Smith
Photo: Carlos Guillermo Smith

Local leaders and health advocates are encouraging Orange County residents to get vaccinated against meningitis as the area continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak. 

Fourteen people in Orange County have already contracted meningitis. All of those patients have been hospitalized and three have died from the disease. 

Although the illness has been spreading mostly among gay and bisexual men, Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith says everyone should consider getting vaccinated. 

“Everyone should be thinking about this. This should be something that every person should be strongly considering whether you’re someone that the CDC recommends gets it because you’re in a vulnerable population or not. This is about protecting one another.”

Smith says he’s already scheduled his appointment and will be sharing his experience getting vaccinated against meningitis on social media.

“I personally have already made my appointment to get the meningococcal vaccine. It’s already set and I will be sharing all of that on social media as well so we can encourage our friends and other folks to do the same.”

Anyone who has come in contact with someone with meningitis and has the following symptoms, a headache, stiff neck and high fever, should seek immediate medical attention.

Learn more about meningitis on the CDC's website.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
