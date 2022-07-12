© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Orlando is no longer the most dangerous metropolitan area for pedestrians

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Orlando is no longer the most dangerous city in the US for pedestrians according to the latest Dangerous by Design report that ranks areas based on walkability. 

But as WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports, the region still ranks toward the top of the list.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan region is now eighth in the country when it comes to the most dangerous cities for pedestrians. 

Beth Osborne, Director of Transportation for America, says this doesn’t mean that Orlando drastically improved its safety measures, but that everywhere else just got worse.

“Things have gotten so bad that while our former number one most dangerous metropolitan statistical area Orlando got more dangerous, seven other cities did worse still and have now leapfrogged Orlando.”

Osborne, reiterated this isn’t a reason to celebrate. 

“In this case sadly a drop in the rankings is not at all good news. It just means someone else had even worse news.”

The Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach area now leads the country in pedestrian deaths.

Read the full report on the Smart Growth America website.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
