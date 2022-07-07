© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment

Judge strikes down "rights of nature" charter amendment. Orange County voters overwhelmingly approved it in 2020

By Amy Green
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
The Kissimmee River. Photo- Amy Green / WMFE
The Kissimmee River. Photo- Amy Green / WMFE

A judge has struck down an Orange County charter amendment overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2020 that was aimed at protecting the rights of nature. 

The amendment had spawned a lawsuit designed to block a housing development in fragile wetlands. The suit claimed the development would violate the wetlands’ right to flow freely.

But Judge Paetra Brownlee dismissed the suit, reasoning the charter amendment was preempted by state law. Chuck O’Neal of Speak Up Wekiva brought the lawsuit.   

“It’s a realization that our power to govern ourselves locally has been taken away from us.” 

Legislators approved the state law at about the same time the amendment went on the ballot. O’Neal says his group is considering options, including whether to appeal the judge’s decision. 

Environment Central Florida News rights of nature Chuck O'Neal Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
