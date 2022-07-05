Listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota ice creamery

A notice from the CDC said consumers who have ice cream from Sarasota's Big Olaf Creamery should throw away any of those products.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a listeria outbreak that has made almost two dozen people sick in 10 states is tied to a Sarasota ice creamery. A notice from the CDC posted on its website Saturday said consumers who have ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery should throw away any of those products, as well as clean any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched those products. In addition, the notice said creamery officials are voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their products. No recall has been announced. Last week, the CDC reported that 23 people were reported to have been made sick in the outbreak — with 22 of them hospitalized. Nearly all of them either lived in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick. The CDC also said one person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus. CDC officials say listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food. Pregnant people, newborns, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for listeria. People who have symptoms — especially if they've traveled to Florida — are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.