The Stanley Cup trophy is delivered to the wrong address

Published June 30, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Dmitri Rudenko was in his home in Denver on Monday when a car pulled into his driveway. When the driver opened the trunk, Rudenko immediately recognized what was inside - the Stanley Cup, the actual trophy. The delivery was actually intended for Rudenko's neighbor, Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche won the cup this year. Tradition is each player gets to have it for a day. But Rudenko's husband was allowed to lift it before it was sent on its way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

