Radio mystery: Canadian station plays Rage Against the Machine song nonstop

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We know you have lots of choices when tuning your radio. Like, in Vancouver yesterday, way on the other end of the dial...

MARTIN: ...The soft rock station Kiss Radio played this song by Rage Against the Machine over and over and over again. All listener requests were denied. And there was no on-air explanation for why the song was on a loop. Radio, you never know what's going to happen.

