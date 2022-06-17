Some Central Florida school districts consider price hike at cafeteria till

Seminole County Schools are raising the price of school breakfasts and lunches for some families next school year.

The price hike won’t affect students who qualify for the free and reduced meal program through the United States Department of Agriculture. Those meals will still be free.

But parents and guardians who pay full price for their kids to get breakfast and lunch at school will notice they’ll pay a few more dollars a meal.

The school’s Red Apple Dining service says inflation, an ongoing worker shortage, and rising wages are all driving up prices at the cafeteria.

The Seminole County School Board approved the change in May. Other counties like Lake and Osceola could follow suit, while Orange says it will not raise prices.

The district is encouraging families who are struggling to apply for assistance beginning in mid-July or to call a meal benefits specialist at their child’s school.

To apply for benefits or find a Summer BreakSpot near you, click on the link.