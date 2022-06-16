© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando loses a first lady: Karen Caudill Dyer passes away from brain cancer

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
Photo: Karen Caudill Dyer

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s first wife, Karen Caudill Dyer, has passed away from brain cancer. 

Caudill Dyer was married to the mayor for nearly three decades and served as first lady of Orlando for fourteen of those years. The pair divorced amicably in 2017. 

She is survived by her two adult sons she shares with the mayor. 

In a statement on Twitter, Dyer called her, “a bright light, a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend” who loved Orlando. 

The mayor has asked for prayers for his family during this time. 

