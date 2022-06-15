© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by 2022. But now the earliest expected opening date for the Lake Nona campus is 2026.

The three-year delay comes amid Disney’s public confrontation with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law which passed in the state legislature this spring will keep kindergarten through 3rd grade students from learning about gender identity and sexuality in class.

In a statement, the company says the decision was made in order, to “give people more time” to make the move.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details