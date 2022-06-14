© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hispanic Federation pledges one million to Latinx-led LGBTQ organizations

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Nonprofits that work with the Latinx LGBTQ community are getting a one million dollar boost from the Hispanic Federation.

The Federation will distribute 20, $50,000 dollar grants through the new ACT initiative to nonprofits working to enact change and empower Latinx LGBTQ people. 

Grantees will receive the funding along with networking sessions and access to capacity building training for at least two years. 

Organizations interested in applying must serve a majority Latinx constituency, be Latinx led, and have a 501(c)(3) status. 

Along with this one million dollar commitment, the Miranda Family Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDs has pledged additional support. 

The initiative comes on the heels of a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida and throughout the country, including the so called "Don’t Say Gay" law.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Fernando Aguilar at faguilar@hispanicfederation.org.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
