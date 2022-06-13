In Orange County: this little one, and 700 others like her, need a home

Orange County Animal Services is full again as more residents give up their pets amidst an affordable housing crisis.

Orange County Animal Services says they currently have more than 700 animals under their care and are asking residents who can, to consider adopting or fostering a pet.

Last Thursday alone, more than 100 animals were surrendered at the shelter spurred on by rising inflation and an affordable housing crisis.

These cats and dogs will live in kennels that are housing at least one or two other animals due to limited space.

In a statement on Facebook, the shelter says, “We've reached out again and again to our community, asking, in fact pleading for help. Adopt. Foster. Volunteer. And just simply share.”

Adoption fees have been reduced to $25 an animal to encourage people to save the life of a furry friend.

The shelter also recommends people spay and neuter their animals to cut down on the number of puppies and kittens that are being surrendered.