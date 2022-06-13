© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Orange County: this little one, and 700 others like her, need a home

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 13, 2022 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Orange County Animal Services
Photo: Orange County Animal Services

Orange County Animal Services is full again as more residents give up their pets amidst an affordable housing crisis. 

Orange County Animal Services says they currently have more than 700 animals under their care and are asking residents who can, to consider adopting or fostering a pet. 

Last Thursday alone, more than 100 animals were surrendered at the shelter spurred on by rising inflation and an affordable housing crisis. 

These cats and dogs will live in kennels that are housing at least one or two other animals due to limited space. 

In a statement on Facebook, the shelter says, “We've reached out again and again to our community, asking, in fact pleading for help. Adopt. Foster. Volunteer. And just simply share.” 

Adoption fees have been reduced to $25 an animal to encourage people to save the life of a furry friend. 

The shelter also recommends people spay and neuter their animals to cut down on the number of puppies and kittens that are being surrendered. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
