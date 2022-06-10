© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mayor Demings celebrates end of COVID test requirement for international travelers

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is celebrating the end of a COVID-19 test requirement for people flying into the United States. 

People flying into the United States from international destinations will no longer have to present proof of a negative COVID test starting Sunday. 

Mayor Demings says rolling back this testing requirement is good news for the local economy, especially the hospitality sector. 

“If we do that, it has been estimated that we could see a 20 percent increase in international travel. And when they come to the US we know that they come to Florida. And it’s timely because as we go into the summer months, we know that our visitations tend to go up.”

Demings says this should act as yet another incentive for people from international destinations like the UK and South America, to return to the Orlando area this summer for their holidays. 

“We have a lot to offer in this community as the world’s number one destination for families, so I believe that that would be positive for us.”

Some 59 million people traveled to the area in 2021, far surpassing travel to cities like New York and Las Vegas. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
