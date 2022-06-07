© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Six members of Haitian delegation to Special Olympics USA Games reported missing

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that six members of the Haitian delegation to 2022 USA Special Olympics Games are missing. Photos: OSCO
Six men in the Haitian delegation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando have been missing for more than a day.

The Special Olympics issued a statement saying one of the men is an intellectually disabled athlete but the others are not. They range in age from 18 to 32.

Osceola County sheriff's officials say they don't suspect foul play.

A Sheriff's Office bulletin indicates they were last seen near Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They had turned in their room keys and left behind their bags and personal belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

