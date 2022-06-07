© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County families can meet two finalists for superintendent role

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Orange County School Board has chosen two finalists in its search for outgoing Superintendent Barbara Jenkins’ replacement. 

They are OCPS Deputy Superintendent Maria Vazquez and Palm Beach County Schools Regional Superintendent Peter B. Licata. 

The board will continue closed door and public interviews with the two candidates, and families and community members will have the opportunity to meet both candidates at an open house on June 21st and 22nd. 

The goal is to have a new superintendent hired in the district by June 28th. Jenkins will step down at Christmas after having led the district for a decade. 

The search process began with 14 applicants, that was narrowed down to three and now two candidates.

