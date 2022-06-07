I am not throwin' away my shot: rotating Orange County clinics offer schoolkids required immunizations
Orange County families can get kindergartners and 7th graders their required immunizations at nine county-wide vaccine clinics starting Monday.
The required vaccines for school attendance protect against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and a number of other childhood illnesses.
No appointments are required and all vaccines are free, but a parent or guardian must be present on site with their child throughout the process. Families should remember to bring a valid form of ID and signed consent forms.
The first clinic on Monday will be held at Lakeview Middle School between 2 pm and 7 pm.
Here's the full list of clinics:
- Monday, June 13, 2022 – Lakeview Middle School (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Corner Lakes Middle School (Cafeteria/Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Walker Middle School (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Monday, June 20, 2022 – Wedgefield K-8 (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Pershing K-8 (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Windy Ridge K-8 (Media Center) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Monday, June 27, 2022 – Apopka Middle School (Cafeteria/Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Innovation Middle School (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – College Park Middle School (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.