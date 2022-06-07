© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
I am not throwin' away my shot: rotating Orange County clinics offer schoolkids required immunizations

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Orange County families can get kindergartners and 7th graders their required immunizations at nine county-wide vaccine clinics starting Monday. 

The required vaccines for school attendance protect against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and a number of other childhood illnesses. 

No appointments are required and all vaccines are free, but a parent or guardian must be present on site with their child throughout the process. Families should remember to bring a valid form of ID and signed consent forms. 

The first clinic on Monday will be held at Lakeview Middle School between 2 pm and 7 pm. 

Here's the full list of clinics:


  • Monday, June 13, 2022 – Lakeview Middle School (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Corner Lakes Middle School (Cafeteria/Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Walker Middle School (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Monday, June 20, 2022 – Wedgefield K-8 (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Pershing K-8 (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Windy Ridge K-8 (Media Center) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Monday, June 27, 2022 – Apopka Middle School (Cafeteria/Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Innovation Middle School (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – College Park Middle School (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
