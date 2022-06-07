© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
CDC's COVID-19 Community Level now high in Central Florida. Mask-wearing is recommended

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT
The CDC's Community Level for most of Central Florida is high, which is shown in orange on the map. Yellow indicates medium and green low. Image: CDC

The COVID-19 Community Level for most of Central Florida is high again.

The CDC determines the community level by looking at hospital admissions, hospital beds being used, and new COVID-19 cases in each county.

All of those are up in Florida. And all of Central Florida -- except Marion County -- has climbed from a low level all the way back to high. Marion County is at a medium level.

Residents in areas with a high Community Level are urged to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and get tested if they have symptoms.

People at high risk should take additional precautions.

In Friday's biweekly state report, Orange County had a test positivity rate of nearly 18%. Volusia County had the highest in the area, with 21%. 

The state added an average of 19 deaths per day, and the CDC reports 74,667 deaths so far in Florida.

