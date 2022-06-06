Orange county voters: it's time to check your party affiliation and vote-by-mail status

Orange County residents who are registered to vote should check their mailboxes starting Monday for a letter from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.





The letter from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections contains important information about the 2022 elections and reminds voters of how they’re registered to vote, including party affiliation and vote-by-mail status.

Floridians have until July 25th, exactly 29 days before the primary election on August 23rd, to change their party affiliation or to register to vote for the first time.

Residents will also receive updated voter information cards in the mail as districts and county polling places have changed due to statewide redistricting following the census.

Check out the Orange County SOE website, for more information.

