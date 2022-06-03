© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Online petition calls for local support for new clean-up rules on coal ash

By Amy Green
Published June 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
The cooling towers at the Stanton Energy Center, a coal-fired power plant, are seen behind a home in Orlando. Photo courtesy NPR
Advocacy groups are calling on Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to support new steps by the Biden administration to address the toxic legacy of coal ash.  

That’s as utilities nationwide -- including OUC -- are calling for a federal court review of the new rules. 

The rules affect coal plants nationwide, including Stanton Energy Center in Orlando. Coal ash, the waste that remains after coal is burned for electricity, is linked with many health problems. 

For instance the EPA established that as coal ash ponds are closed, when utilities turn to natural gas or renewables, the toxic ash cannot be left to seep into the water table. 

In Orlando, advocacy groups like the Sierra Club, NAACP and Alianza for Progress have launched an online petition calling on Dyer to withdraw OUC’s opposition to the rules. 

The Orlando Utilities Commission, which operates Stanton, has unveiled a plan to phase out coal-based power production by 2027.  

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando Utilities CommissionOUCEnvironmentstanton energy center
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
