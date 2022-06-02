© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Feds kick Brightline expansion between Orlando and Tampa into high gear

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 2, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
A project that will expand Brightline between Tampa and Orlando has been awarded a several million dollar grant from the federal government. 

[embed]https://twitter.com/GoBrightline/status/1532054376327651329?s=20&t=CP0yhcAUfDAhcR1grOlZ6w[/embed]

The $15.8 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go toward Central Florida’s Sunshine Corridor and the Brightline expansion between Tampa and Orlando. 

The money will support surveying and engineering work being done in the area, along with environmental approvals needed to build the rail in the first place. 

Brightline currently runs between Miami and Palm Beach, but by 2023, an extension between West Palm Beach and Orlando is expected to ferry passengers between the two cities. 

Once that’s complete, along with the extension between Orlando and Tampa, 70 percent of the state will be connected by rail.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
