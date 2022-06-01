© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Fish and Wildlife reaches agreement in litigation over Florida's ailing manatees

By Amy Green
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
This Jan. 5, 2014 photo by Chip Deutsch shows manatees in the Indian River during happier times. Photo: FWC
Chip Deutsch/Florida Fish and Wi
/
This Jan. 5, 2014 photo by Chip Deutsch shows manatees in the Indian River during happier times. Photo: FWC

Conservation groups announced Wednesday they have reached an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a lawsuit over Florida’s ailing manatees. 

The federal agency will have to update and strengthen protections on manatee habitat under the agreement. 

The conservation groups say the habitat protections have not been updated since 1976. 

Water quality problems and seagrass losses in the Indian River Lagoon led to a record die-off last year of 1,100 manatees in Florida. Here’s Pat Rose of the Save the Manatee Club. 

“We believe they should be more specifically defined, such as the seagrass should be designated as a constituent element of that critical habitat, for example.”  

The Save the Manatee Club, Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife filed the lawsuit. The manatee die-off continues this year, with 562 deaths recorded since January.  

Tags
Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details