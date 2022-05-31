© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Schools open summer BreakSpots

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 31, 2022 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Orange County Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches for students throughout the summer.

Beginning today, the free meal program for youth 18 and younger will run throughout the summer. While the number of sites open today are limited, all 224 will open tomorrow. 

Meals are available at Orange County Schools that offer summer programs along with several local houses of worship.

The Chickasaw, Fairview Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, South Creek, and South Trail branches of the Orange County Library System will also serve as distribution sites. 

Families don’t need to register to qualify for the program through the United States Department of Agriculture. For a full list of sites and times, call 211 or go to the district’s website.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details