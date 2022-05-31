© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
MegaCon, MegaRocket. The science of going back to the moon

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 31, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
UCF's Josh Colwell (L) and Addie Dove (C) joined WMFE's Brendan Byrne (R) at MegaCon Orlando May 22, 2022. Photo: Chuck &amp; Shauna Lindsay
UCF's Josh Colwell (L) and Addie Dove (C) joined WMFE's Brendan Byrne (R) at MegaCon Orlando May 22, 2022. Photo: Chuck & Shauna Lindsay

https://youtu.be/2H-oPPwc00U

NASA is set to take the next giant leap when it comes to lunar exploration. The agency’s Artemis mission aims to return humans to the moon in the 2020s and scientists are really excited about what we might discover while there. 

And the science doesn’t stop at the moon. NASA plans to take what it learns from a lunar exploration and head even deeper into our solar system by sending more missions to Mars. 

So what can we learn from human missions to the moon? And why are these lunar explorations so important to the future of deep space exploration? From the MegaCon Orlando convention floor, we’ll hear from University of Central Florida physicists and host of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy Addie Dove and Josh Colwell about the science of lunar exploration.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
