© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name

Published May 31, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

What's in a name? That which we call sushi by any other name would taste as umami. In Taiwan, hundreds changed their names to include the word salmon in exchange for a restaurant's promotional promise of free sushi. The thing is, in Taiwan, they limit how many times citizens can change their name. So without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon. But, hey, if you're diving into the changing-your-name-after-a-fish pool, you might stay wet longer than you think.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details