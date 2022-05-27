© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida tax break begins Saturday on supplies for your hurricane prep kit

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 27, 2022 at 2:58 AM EDT
An altered satellite image shows Hurricane Ida approaching land in the Gulf of Mexico at 4:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 29, 2021. The 2022 hurricane season begins Wednesday. Photo: NOAA
Hurricane season begins Wednesday, June 1, and Florida emergency managers say you should have a disaster supply kit and a plan for people and pets.

Fortunately, Florida is giving you a tax break on some of the things you may need.

The two-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday and runs through June 10.

The state's emergency management page -- floridadisaster.org -- has a list of supplies that are tax free within certain price limits, including batteries, gas tanks, self-powered radios, tarps and portable generators.

And several items are things you'll need when evacuating a household pet, like portable kennels, pet beds, leashes and pouches of dog food.

You'll find information on stocking a hurricane kit.

This year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-average season, with 14 to 21 named storms and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
