More than 2 million Floridians expected to travel for Memorial Day, despite record gas prices

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Citing INRIX, a company that analyzes traffic patterns, AAA says drivers will encounter the longest travel delays during the afternoons on Thursday and Friday.
Gas prices in Florida are at a record $4.58 a gallon. But AAA predicts Memorial Day weekend travel will still approach pre-pandemic levels.

A survey from the American Hotel and Lodging Association says pricey gas could affect summer travel plans for 82% of Americans. A third may even cancel their plans.

But AAA isn't seeing that yet in Florida. Spokesman Mark Jenkins says the auto club predicts nearly 2.2 million Floridians will travel this weekend. Ninety percent of those will be on the highways.

"For this Memorial Day weekend," he said, "AAA is forecasting a pretty strong resurgence in travel this year. I mean, you consider the fact that we're coming out of a two-year-long pandemic. People are eager to travel. They're eager to reconnect with their friends and family, and this is the kick-off to the summer travel season."

His advice to travelers? Leave early and allow extra time.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
