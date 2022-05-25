© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
"To our 21 yellow roses of Texas, you will always be in our hearts." Central Florida couple steps up to help Uvalde

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Photo: BurgerRobs
Photo: BurgerRobs

A husband and wife who are Florida transplants from Texas are donating all the sales at their chain of local restaurants Wednesday to help victims of the Uvalde shooting. 

In a Facebook post, Shelby and Rob Buffaloe of BurgerRobs restaurant and food truck, in Titusville say the money collected will go toward, “any funds in Uvalde that support these families.” 

"We are Texas strong, please support. Much love to our Texas and Florida BurgerRobs' families."

The Buffaloes expect long lines at both sites because of these efforts and encourage people to be patient and keep their orders manageable.

If someone doesn’t have time to wait, they can stop by the BurgerRobs restaurant and use the donation box which will be available through the end of June.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. 

For more information about the fundraiser, click on the link.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
