"To our 21 yellow roses of Texas, you will always be in our hearts." Central Florida couple steps up to help Uvalde

A husband and wife who are Florida transplants from Texas are donating all the sales at their chain of local restaurants Wednesday to help victims of the Uvalde shooting.

In a Facebook post, Shelby and Rob Buffaloe of BurgerRobs restaurant and food truck, in Titusville say the money collected will go toward, “any funds in Uvalde that support these families.”

"We are Texas strong, please support. Much love to our Texas and Florida BurgerRobs' families."

The Buffaloes expect long lines at both sites because of these efforts and encourage people to be patient and keep their orders manageable.

If someone doesn’t have time to wait, they can stop by the BurgerRobs restaurant and use the donation box which will be available through the end of June.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

For more information about the fundraiser, click on the link.