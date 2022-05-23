WMFE Announces Weekly Economic Segment Revamp,

Thanks Longtime Featured Guest Hank Fishkind

May 23, 2022

WMFE and WMFV, public media stations serving nine Central Florida counties, are pleased to announce the revamping of their long-running weekly economic segment, which has featured Orlando-based economic analyst Hank Fishkind for approximately three decades. The segment will continue to be part of Morning Edition and will be hosted by local Morning Edition anchor Talia Blake. Starting May 31, the segment will feature four rotating regular guests, plus occasional "wildcard" contributors.

The featured guests will include:

• Sean Snaith, Ph.D., director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting and a nationally recognized economist in the field of business and economic forecasting.

• Lawrence Drake, dean of business and entrepreneurship, the division of Academic Affairs at Bethune-Cookman University

• Sadaf Knight, chief executive officer, Florida Policy Institute

• Nisha Brice, director, strategic investment & impact, Orlando Economic Partnership

"The revamped segment will focus on how economic issues are impacting the people of Central Florida," said News Director LaToya Dennis. "As a newsroom, we are pushing ourselves to bring our audience content that is relevant, impactful and that highlights the diversity of the region in both thought and voice."

WMFE and WMFV provide Central Florida with unbiased journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world. The stations strive to be part of the solution to critical societal problems including misinformation, division, and the nation's declining journalism infrastructure.

"Dr. Fishkind has been a trusted voice on WMFE for many years," said WMFE President and General Manager, Judith Smelser. "Our listeners have come to know him as a highly knowledgeable source of economic insights about our region, delivered with passion, energy, and the occasional dose of humor. I deeply appreciate his service to WMFE and want to thank him for his commitment to the station over the years; I know that he will be missed."

