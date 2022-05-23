© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Low-income seniors in much of Central Florida urged to apply this month for up to $5,000 of energy assistance

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 23, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT
Low-income seniors can get help with past-due energy bills through the federally funded Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program. Image: Florida Department of Elder Affairs
Past due notice with calculator and only a small amount of loose change available.

TheSenior Resource Alliance serving Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties wants low-income seniors to know that it has extra fuderal funds for utility bills if they need it.

The deadline to apply for those funds through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program is May 31.

Households with people 60 or older that meet income requirements can qualify for assistance up to $5,000.

Alliance President and CEO Karla Radka says the ongoing program got an extra $200,000 of covid relief funding.

"We want to make sure that those dollars support families in Central Florida, support seniors and caregivers in Central Florida and that we utilize every dollar that is available in our community," she said.

Seniors can use the money to pay energy bills; purchase heaters, fans or air conditioners; and make repairs.

To begin the application process call the Osceola Council on Aging at (407) 846-8532;
Meals on Wheels, Etc., at (407) 333-8877, in Osceola and Orange counties; or the Brevard Alzheimer’s Foundation at (321)
253-4430.

Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years.
