© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college

Published May 18, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Rapper J. Cole is perhaps best known for his hit song "No Role Modelz."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO ROLE MODELZ")

J COLE: (Rapping) No role models, and I'm here right now.

FADEL: But recently, he got the chance to be one. Back in 2013, superfan Cierra Bosarge wrote Cole a letter asking him to come to her high school graduation. And he did. And he told her he would be at the college graduation, too, if she got into a four-year university. She walked last week. And in attendance was none other than Jermaine Cole. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details