© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Johns Hopkins' students solve a modern-day problem: messy lunches

Published May 18, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A group of students at Johns Hopkins came up with a solution to one of the biggest modern-day problems - messy lunches. The engineering students invented something called Tastee Tape. It's possibly the world's first edible tape that can stick to food. Gone are the days of burritos, gyros and wraps falling apart. According to one of the inventors, the team's overall goal was to use science as a way to avoid these very sticky situations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details