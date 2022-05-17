© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Protests Outside Private Residences in Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT
Protesters begin gathering at the Orlando townhome of Derek Chauvin. (WMFE file photo/2020)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who protest in front of private residences in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis signed the measure Monday.

He said it would prevent protests in Florida like those waged by abortion rights protesters in front of U.S. Supreme Court justices' homes in Virginia.

The new law will make it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is meant to intentionally harass or disturb someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines up to $500. But protesters may only be arrested after ignoring law enforcement’s orders to disperse.

The new law will take effect Oct. 1.

