WMFE Announces Spring Fund Drive Subaru Crosstrek Winner

Friday, May 13, 2022

WMFE is pleased to announce that a loyal listener from Orlando has been randomly selected as the winner of the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek offered as a giveaway during the recent Spring fund drive.

Longtime WMFE sponsor Don Mealey Sport Subaru donated the vehicle in support of the drive, which was one of the most successful in station history, garnering donations from more than 3,000 members.

WMFE staff including Morning Edition Host Talia Blake gathered at the dealership to present the car to winner Brenda, who spoke of the importance of supporting the unbiased journalism WMFE provides to the Central Florida community.

About Community Communications Inc.:

Community Communications Inc. is a locally owned, and operated, non-profit public media organization that operates 90.7 WMFE-FM, metro Orlando’s primary provider of NPR programming; 90.7-2 Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public radio for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. Listener-supported Community Communications has been serving the community since 1980 with trusted news and programming from a local, national and international perspective.