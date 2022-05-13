© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Secretary Of State Laurel Lee To Resign

By WMFE Staff
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT
Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. (via Laurel Lee Twitter)
Talia Blake
/
Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. (via Laurel Lee Twitter)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office made the announcement Thursday.

In a resignation letter, Lee said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019.

Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she's considering a run for Congress. DeSantis’ office said it would soon have an announcement on Lee’s replacement.

Prior to becoming secretary of state, Lee was a judge in Hillsborough County, a former federal prosecutor and federal public defender.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details