Don't Throw Your Money Away! CFO Cracks Down on Insurance Fraud in Florida

By Talia Blake
Published May 12, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
CFO Jimmy Patronis announces 5 proposals to combat fraud in Florida. (Marci Verch/flickr)
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has announced 5 legislative proposals to combat insurance fraud ahead of the upcoming special session on property insurance. 

CFO Patronis is looking to crack down on insurance fraud by creating three additional Anti-fraud Homeowner Squads to work and prosecute cases, create a $3 million anti-fraud and public education campaign, and make changes to the Assignment of Benefits law. 

Additionally, Patronis wants to amend Florida’s False Claims Act to allow whistle blowers to recover damages in Qui Tam cases, which is a type of lawsuit the general public can file without necessarily being a victim or a part of the fraud taking place. 

Patronis is also proposing changes for calls made to the Florida Fraud Fighter Reward tip line. Under current law, people are paid when there is a conviction, but he wants to change that to when an arrest is made. 

"Florida communities are under attack by fraudsters who are willing to do anything to game the system," said Patronis.

These proposals come just a little over a week before lawmakers convene in Tallahassee for a special legislative session on property insurance. 

Tags
Central Florida News
