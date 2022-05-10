What's at the center of our galaxy?

At the center of our galaxy lies a supermassive black hole. It’s a region of space where gravity is so strong nothing can escape it, not even light.

While the name supermassive might make it seem like these things are easy to spot -- they’re really not. In 2019, a group of telescopes and scientists managed to image the first ever black hole, one at the center of the galaxy M87.

That same group of scientists say they’ve got a major announcement related to our galaxy later this week. To talk more about the Event Horizon Telescope and what it may have spotted, we’ll speak with Josh Colwell, Addie Dove and Jim Cooney -- physicists at the University of Central Florida and hosts of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy.

Then, when will humans step foot on Mars? It’s a topic of discussion at this year’s Human to Mars summit, taking place later this month. We’ll talk with Explore Mars CEO Chris Carberry about the challenges that lie ahead and what government agencies and private industry are doing to get people to the red planet.