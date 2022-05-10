© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
What's at the center of our galaxy?

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT
This artist concept illustrates the frenzied activity at the core of our Milky Way galaxy. The galactic center hosts a supermassive black hole in the region known as Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, with a mass of about four million times that of our sun. Photo: NASA/JPL/ESA/C. Carreau
At the center of our galaxy lies a supermassive black hole. It’s a region of space where gravity is so strong nothing can escape it, not even light.

While the name supermassive might make it seem like these things are easy to spot -- they’re really not. In 2019, a group of telescopes and scientists managed to image the first ever black hole, one at the center of the galaxy M87.

That same group of scientists say they’ve got a major announcement related to our galaxy later this week. To talk more about the Event Horizon Telescope and what it may have spotted, we’ll speak with Josh Colwell, Addie Dove and Jim Cooney -- physicists at the University of Central Florida and hosts of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy.

Then, when will humans step foot on Mars? It’s a topic of discussion at this year’s Human to Mars summit, taking place later this month. We’ll talk with Explore Mars CEO Chris Carberry about the challenges that lie ahead and what government agencies and private industry are doing to get people to the red planet.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
