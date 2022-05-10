© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
EPA facing lawsuit over manatee die-off, Indian River Lagoon water quality

By Amy Green
Published May 10, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
Wildlife agencies offered lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Wildlife agencies offered lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Environmental groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over an unprecedented manatee die-off in the Indian River Lagoon.  

The groups want the EPA to strengthen water quality standards to address nutrient pollution that has led to widespread harmful algae blooms and seagrass losses. 

A record 1,100 manatees died in Florida in 2021. The groups say more than half of the deaths were related to starvation in the Indian River Lagoon.

They say the nutrient pollution is related to wastewater treatment discharges, leaking septic systems and fertilizer runoff, among other sources. 

Earthjustice is representing the Center for Biological Diversity, Save the Manatee Club and Defenders of Wildlife in federal court in the Middle District of Florida. 

The EPA, the only defendant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
