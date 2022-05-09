© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Washington state woman and her cat are $125,000 richer

Published May 9, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

A Washington state woman and her cat are $125,000 richer. Anna Danieli won a settlement after Miska, her cat, was accused of trespassing and taunting other pets for years. Miska had racked up more than 30 violations and $30,000 in fines. There was even an attempt to have the cat put down or kicked out of King County. But Danieli went to court and won, so safe to say her case was very purr-suasive (ph).

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

