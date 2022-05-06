Florida hospitals are stuck in the middle of an ongoing battle over immigration

The DeSantis administration is asking Florida hospitals to determine how much money they spend on health care for undocumented patients.

Hospitals have until May 23rd to submit a list of any money they’ve used to provide care to undocumented patients to the Agency for Health Care Administration or AHCA.

The AHCA sent a letter to the Florida Hospital Association, which represents the state’s hospitals, with a reminder that all their partners would need to participate.

In response, the Florida Hospital Association's President Mary Mayhew says, “FHA received the letter from AHCA late Thursday afternoon. We are reviewing the request and communicating with our member hospitals.”

Once the information is collected, it will be shared with the public.

The measure is part of an executive order Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in September aimed at curbing undocumented people being sent to Florida from the border.