Volusia County 911 calls can include live video beginning next month

With video 911, Volusia County dispatchers may soon be able to see what you're seeing during an emergency.

The Sheriff's Office plans to start using the new technology, provided through Carbyne, in mid-May.

Here's how Volusia County's video 911 will work.

The caller dials 911 from a cell phone. And the dispatcher, realizing video would be helpful, asks if they can text a link.

The caller taps the link and grants permissions to access location and video camera.

VSO communications training coordinator Stephanie Levi says this will allow a view of the scene and better suspect information. It will pinpoint missing boaters and help paramedics triage the injured.

"The links will all be put into our CAD system for them to click on," she says. "And they have a function called Responder Connect. So they'll be able to watch the live video on their computers inside their units."

The videos will be saved and could be used as evidence in court. They become public record, though the caller's ID is confidential.