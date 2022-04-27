© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis vetoes rooftop solar legislation, siding with clean energy advocates

By Amy Green
Published April 27, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that opponents said was poised to wield a major blow to Florida’s rooftop solar industry. 

The legislation involved net metering, a billing arrangement aimed at compensating rooftop solar customers for excess energy they send back to the grid. 

DeSantis says he vetoed the measure because of the potential cost for energy consumers, who already are experiencing inflation and increased prices for gas and groceries. 

Utilities had backed the legislation, arguing net metering means that non-solar customers pay more for electricity. 

The measure would have phased in new net metering rates beginning in 2024.

Clean energy advocates say the measure would have reduced financial incentives for rooftop solar, discouraging new customers and decimating the industry in the Sunshine State.

Tags
net meteringCentral Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details