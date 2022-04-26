© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The case for Uranus: Outlining the next decade of discovery

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 26, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
This is a composite image of Uranus by Voyager 2 and two different observations made by Hubble — one for the ring and one for the aurorae. PhotoL ESA/Hubble &amp; NASA/L. Lammy
ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Lamy
/
This is a composite image of Uranus by Voyager 2 and two different observations made by Hubble — one for the ring and one for the aurorae.

Every 10 years, the National Academies submits a report, outlining what it thinks NASA should focus on when it comes to planetary science efforts. Uranus came out the big winner.

In its decadal survey, scientists recommend NASA send a mission to the ice giant on the outskirts of our solar system. It would be the first mission to the planet since Voyager 2 zoomed by the planet back in 1986.

So why Uranus? We’ll speak with Paul Byrne, a planetary scientist at Washington University in St. Louis about the selection and what scientists hope to learn about a flagship mission to this mysterious planet.

Then, the decadal also made recommendations for other planetary missions, including the continued exploration of the red planet. We’ll speak with University of Florida astrobiologist Amy Williams about the decadal’s recommendations for Mars explorers and how the group also took a look at diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the field of planetary sciences.

The next 10 years of exploration! That’s ahead on Are We There Yet, here on WMFE -- America’s Space Station.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
