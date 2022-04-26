© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Not the happiest place on Earth: Hank Fishkind weighs in on ramifications of Reedy Creek dissolution

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 26, 2022 at 2:30 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Last week at the Governor’s request, the Florida Legislature voted to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and a handful of other special tax districts across the state.  

Economic expert, Dr. Hank Fishkind spoke to WMFE’s Danielle Prieur about the disbanding of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which he believes is bad public policy.

Interview highlights

On why he calls the move "irresponsible"

"Well, Danielle, you know, the governor and the legislature admitted that they did not conduct any economic analysis of the dissolution measure."

On the role of special districts in Florida

"They fostered some of the most iconic and best selling Master-Planned communities in the whole world, including the Villages, Celebration, Baldwin Park, Lake Nona, Viera over in Brevard County and the LPGA Margaritaville in Daytona Beach."

On what he thinks the legislature should do now

"Well, the best thing they could do would be to veto the bill, send it back for study. Now regrettably, this is unlikely."

