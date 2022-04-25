© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OUC joins with utilities nationwide in challenging Biden steps on coal ash

By Amy Green
Published April 25, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
The cooling towers at the Stanton Energy Center, a coal-fired power plant, are seen behind a home in Orlando. Photo courtesy NPR
OUC is joining with utilities nationwide in calling for a federal court review of new steps by the Biden administration to address the toxic legacy of coal ash. 

An organization representing 130 utilities and related groups filed the petition against the Environmental Protection Agency. It says the agency issued the new rules without any notice. 

Environmental groups said the new rules in January represented the first time the agency had enforced federal regulations on coal ash since the regulations were approved in 2015.

Earthjustice says the action could affect more than 200 coal plants and nearly 750 coal ash ponds and landfills nationwide, including Stanton Energy Center in Orlando.

Coal ash is the waste that remains after coal is burned for electricity. It contains toxic substances linked with cancer and is the leading source of water contamination in the country. 

The Orlando Utilities Commission, which operates Stanton, has unveiled a plan to phase out coal-based power production by 2027 and transition toward cleaner energy sources. 

