Lawsuit filed in Orlando FreeFall drop tower death

By Amy Green
Published April 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
Photo courtesy ICON Park

The father of a teen who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court. 

The lawsuit alleges that while most drop towers include both a shoulder harness and seatbelt, this one had only a shoulder harness to secure riders. 

It says a seatbelt would have cost $22 a seat. All the seats combined would have cost $660. 

Tyre Sampson, 14, was more than six feet tall and weighed 380 pounds when he came loose from the ride and fell to his death on March 24th. 

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence. The teen’s father is seeking a jury trial and damages in an amount that is unspecified, other than that the amount is more than $30,000. 

The father is represented by the Haggard Law Firm and Ben Crump.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
