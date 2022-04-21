Fried proposes state's first goals toward cleaner energy sources

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried unveiled a proposed rule Thursday that would set the state’s first goals for transitioning toward cleaner energy sources.

The rule is aimed at putting the state on a path toward 100% renewable energy by 2050. Utilities would have to provide progress reports that eventually would go to the Public Service Commission.

The rule comes after a petition filed on behalf of Florida children by Our Children’s Trust, an advocacy group. One of the children involved in the petition was Delaney Reynolds of Miami.

“The promise that the rule holds is that today Florida can begin to address the cause of our climate change crisis, the use of fossil fuels.”

The proposed rule next faces 21 days of public comment. Fried, a Democrat, is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial race.