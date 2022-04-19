© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Messing with the Mouse: Reedy Creek Improvement District could be disbanded during special session

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s expanding the special session focused on redistricting to also take up disbanding the Reedy Creek Improvement District. 

The 25,000-acre district was created by the legislature in 1967 and allows Walt Disney World to act as its own government with control over its own airport, new roads and zoning amongst other things.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District also allows Disney to collect taxes and issue bonds.

DeSantis says after more than five decades, he’s asked the legislature to consider reincorporating this area back into Orange and Osceola counties. 

“But they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

The governor first floated the idea of disbanding the district shortly after Disney CEO Bob Chapek opposed the “Parental Rights in Education” or “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law will restrict how students discuss gender and sexuality in K-12 classrooms. 

Also on the agenda during the special session that's expected to begin Tuesday? New congressional maps for the state which could break up historically Black and Latino districts.

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/florida-lawmakers-back-in-tallahassee-for-redistricting-redux/198223[/embed]

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
