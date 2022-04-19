© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney drops face mask mandate. Mickey Mouse ears still encouraged.

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Walt Disney World Resort has dropped its mask mandate for guests at its Orlando theme parks. 

Face coverings are now optional for vaccinated guests including in indoor locations as well as aboard Disney transportation. 

And unvaccinated guests are recommended, but not required to mask up in indoor sites and aboard transit like shuttles, the monorail, and skyliner. 

The move comes after a nationwide mask mandate aboard public transportation including on US air carriers was struck down.

Character meet-and-greets returned to the parks on Monday. 

To read more about this change, and others at the parks, click on the link.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details