© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Catching up with NASA's administrator & keeping an eye on the planet's health

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson watches the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft on Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1). Photo: NASA / Joel Kowsky
(NASA/Joel Kowsky)
/
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson watches the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft on Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1). Photo: NASA / Joel Kowsky

It’s a busy week for space news. The first all-private crew is set to depart the International Space Station after spending more than a week on board, a new crew of NASA astronauts is set to launch to the station this weekend, and the agency’s next mega moon rocket experienced some troubles during a test at its launch pad, prompting more delays.

We’ll speak with NASA administrator Bill Nelson about these stories. Plus, we’ll discuss this week’s astronaut launch to the station, which will send the first Black female astronaut -- Jessica Watkins -- on a long-duration mission to the ISS. Last week, NASA announced its first Equity Action Plan. We’ll talk about the agency's efforts to make space more equitable for all.

Then, Awais Ahmed wants to measure the health of the planet. His company Pixxel is launching a fleet of satellites with the capabilities to monitor global health, including detecting gas leaks or spotting insect infestations before they can destroy crops.

This innovation is made possible in part by affordable access to space. We’ll talk with Ahmed about his company and how commercial space is helping him see the world through a different lens.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details