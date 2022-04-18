Get Up Close And Personal With Your Favorite Disney Characters Again

Disney fans can once again meet their favorite characters in person at its U.S theme parks and on Disney cruise lines.

After being put on pause because of the pandemic, Disney fans will again be able hug Mickey or get an autograph from Goofy.

Disney will resume traditional character meet-and-greets at Disney World, DisneyLand, and on Disney Cruise Lines today.

Character interactions have been modified since last year, with guests being able to have a socially distanced visit with their favorite character.

Along with character meet-and-greets, Disney is also bringing back character dining experiences.

The company says they’ll roll that out in phases between spring and summer.